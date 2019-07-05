Image Source : REALME Realme C2 to go on sale today at 12 PM via Flipkart and Realme website

Realme C2 will be doing a flash sale once again that will go on sale today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme website. The Realme C2 is a budget smartphone that competes with the likes of Redmi 7A and Samsung Galaxy M10.

Realme C2 specifications

The Realme C2 comes with a 6.1-inch HD+ display. It comes powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core Helio P22 processor and runs on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0. It comes in three configurations of 2GB RAM+16GB, 2GB RAM+32GB and 3GB RAM+32GB storage.

The phone comes with a 13 Megapixel camera with 2 Megapixel secondary camera at the back along with a 5 Megapixel AI camera. It comes in two colour variants of Diamond Blue, Diamond Black and comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor along with a 4,000mAh battery and 3.5mm jack.

Realme C2 Price

The Realme C2 price in India starts at Rs 5,999 for 2GB+16GB storage, Rs 6,999 for 2GB RAM+32GB storage and Rs 7,999 for 3GB RAM+32GB storage. Last week, another storage line up was added of 2 GB RAM+ 32 GB storage that is priced at Rs 6,993.

The phone will go on sale at 12 PM via Flipkart and Realme.com and as per the sales offer, there will be 10 per cent SuperCash cashback up to Rs. 1,000 via MobiKwik, while Flipkart offers no-cost EMI as well as 5 per cent discount using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

