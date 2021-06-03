Realme betting high on the 5G smartphones future.

Realme has said that it would enable 100 million young consumers to use 5G smartphones within the next three year, with an aim to launch a 5G mobile phone at $100 price point in the next few years.

At its inaugural 5G summit with GSMA, Counterpoint Research and Qualcomm, Realme said that new models in GT series, Realme 5G performance and camera flagships will be launched in June and July, among several other corporate initiatives to promote 5G adoption globally.

"We will work hard to help popularise 5G by listening more to consumers' needs, pushing forward product innovation, and helping to build the broader 5G ecosystem with our industry partners," said Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and Chief Executive Officer, Realme India and Europe.

In 2020, Realme launched 14 5G devices in 21 markets, accounting for around 40 per cent of all its products. By 2022, the company aims to increase the number of its 5G product offerings to over 20, upping the ratio to 70 per cent across 50 markets.

In 2021, Realme plans to set up more than 10 5G pop-up stores around the world. As of May this year, 60 countries around the world had launched 5G.

"Twelve of them are emerging markets and mostly in Asia. The transition to 5G is inevitable across the world, and 5G is expected to bring $600 billion to the global economy over the next decade," said Kalvin Bahia, Principal Economist, GSMA Intelligence.

To support the global adoption of 5G products, Realme will establish seven R&D centres around the world in 2021, dedicated to exploring innovative 5G technologies and products.

"realme is helping to popularise the technology across many other countries with a series of compelling products with great specifications at surprisingly affordable prices," said Peter Richardson, VP & Research Director, Counterpoint Research.

"The upgrade to 5G chipsets pushes platform processing performance to remarkable levels, allowing us to maximise the step change improvements we are seeing in today's smartphone components and hardware," added Rajen Vagadia, VP and President, Qualcomm India & SAARC.

(with IANS inputs)