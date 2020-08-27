Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro confirmed to arrive on September 3 in India: Features, specifications and more

Image Source : REALME Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro launch in India

Realme will be soon launching the Realme 7 series, comprising the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro in India as the successor to the Realme 6 series. The company has now confirmed the launch date, which is scheduled for September 3. Read on to know more about the upcoming Realme smartphones.

Realme 7 series arriving on September 3

The company has started sending out media invites for the launch of the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. As usual, the smartphones will be launched via an online event which will take place at 12:30 pm on September 3. However, the interesting part is that it will be hosted by Realme fans for the very first time. The event will be live-streamed on Realme India's YouTube channel, along with other social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook.

The company now has a micro-site for the Realme 7 series from where it has started taking blind orders. To get order the Realme 7 or the Realme 7 Pro, interested buyers will have to pay Rs. 1,000 between August 27 and September 2, ensuring a 100% chance of getting the devices. Once this is done, users will be required to pay the remaining amount between September 3 and September 15, following which the device will be dispatched.

Additionally, while the Realme 7 buyers will get a Rs. 100 coupon (credited to the account on September 16), the Realme 7 Pro buyers will get a coupon priced between Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000, which will be credited on September 16 too.

Although details regarding the forthcoming Realme 7 series aren't known, both smartphones will come with 65W SuperDart fast charging tech, becoming India's fastest charging smartphones. The tech is claimed to provide 3.5 hours of calling, 2.5 hours of movie streaming, 13.2 hours of music, and 3 rounds of PUBG Mobile on three minutes of charging. Further, the devices have received TUV Rheinland verification. The devices are also expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor and sport a punch-hole display.

However, for a more conclusive idea, we need to wait until the September 3 launch date. Hence, stay tuned for more details.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage