Tuesday, February 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology News
  4. Realme CEO posts picture with Salman Khan, fans speculate actor's association with Realme 6

Realme CEO posts picture with Salman Khan, fans speculate actor's association with Realme 6

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro could launch next month. The company CEO hints at a possible association with Salman Khan for eagerly-awaited Realme 6 series.

India TV Tech Desk India TV Tech Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 25, 2020 18:13 IST
realme, realme 6, realme 6 pro, realme india, salman khan, realme upcoming smartphone, latest news,
Image Source : TWITTER/ MADHAV SHETH

Realme CEO, Madhav Seth with Bollywood actor, Salman Khan.

Realme has just launched the Realme X50 Pro and the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is already gearing up for their next launch. Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth has tweeted a picture with Salman Khan. While the picture has made the actor's fans happy, a close look at the watermark clearly shows "64MP AI Quad Camera. Shot on realme 6". This not only depicts that the company is soon launching the mid-range smartphone, but it also suggests that it will come with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, not to mention a possible association with Bollywood superstar.

Apart from teasing the name of the upcoming smartphone, the company is also teasing an 'association' with the Bollywood actor. Realme fans have been bashing their keyboards on Twitter since Sheth's Tweet went live. One of the fans, said, "Now realme phones are with Dhinka chika style and more fun with Salman bhai's style #realmesalman", while replying to the CEO's tweet. To make things exciting, the company's India Support Twitter handle has been replying to these tweets using Salman Khan's GIFs.

Apart from this, the tweet does not tell us much about the upcoming smartphone. The company is doing a great job of keeping the specifications and features of the phone a secret. 

However, Realme 6 was recently spotted in Singapore's IMDA [Infocomm Media Development Authority] database. The smartphone's certification was listed with the model number RMX2001. Later, the same model number also landed on the US FCC [United States Federal Communications Commission] certification database. The database only revealed that the smartphone will come with 4,300mAh battery.

Latest Technology News

Write a comment

Namste Trump

Top News

Latest News