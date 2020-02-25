Realme CEO posts picture with Salman Khan, fans speculate actor's association with Realme 6

Image Source : TWITTER/ MADHAV SHETH Realme CEO, Madhav Seth with Bollywood actor, Salman Khan.

Realme has just launched the Realme X50 Pro and the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is already gearing up for their next launch. Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth has tweeted a picture with Salman Khan. While the picture has made the actor's fans happy, a close look at the watermark clearly shows "64MP AI Quad Camera. Shot on realme 6". This not only depicts that the company is soon launching the mid-range smartphone, but it also suggests that it will come with a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, not to mention a possible association with Bollywood superstar.

Apart from teasing the name of the upcoming smartphone, the company is also teasing an 'association' with the Bollywood actor. Realme fans have been bashing their keyboards on Twitter since Sheth's Tweet went live. One of the fans, said, "Now realme phones are with Dhinka chika style and more fun with Salman bhai's style #realmesalman", while replying to the CEO's tweet. To make things exciting, the company's India Support Twitter handle has been replying to these tweets using Salman Khan's GIFs.

Apart from this, the tweet does not tell us much about the upcoming smartphone. The company is doing a great job of keeping the specifications and features of the phone a secret.

After bringing you the best of Tech World, now it’s time to bring to you the best of Entertainment World.



Bhai @BeingSalmanKhan, @realmemobiles apka swagat karta hai!

Share your excitement using #realmeSalman & get a chance to win upcoming #realme phone. pic.twitter.com/dL4GuD1j1n — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) February 25, 2020

However, Realme 6 was recently spotted in Singapore's IMDA [Infocomm Media Development Authority] database. The smartphone's certification was listed with the model number RMX2001. Later, the same model number also landed on the US FCC [United States Federal Communications Commission] certification database. The database only revealed that the smartphone will come with 4,300mAh battery.