Rapido Store will bring groceries right at your doorsteps: Here's how it works

Image Source : RAPIDO Rapido launches Rapido store.

Rapido, the popular bike taxi server, has announced a new service called Rapido Store. During the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the customers will be able to get products and groceries delivered right at their doorsteps. The company has already brought over 200 SMEs on board and the facility is currently available in Bangalore and Vijayawada.

Rapido aims to expand the service to other cities as well. As for the feature itself, it takes Rs. 35 for 3km in Bangalore and Rs. 30 for 3km in Vijayawada. The customers can use money in their Rapido wallet to place the orders. The customers will also be allowed to track their deliveries.

Aravind Sanka, co-founder of Rapido, said, "India is home to 30 million Small and Medium Enterprises, with many of them at the nascent stage of their digital transformation. The sudden and prolonged changes in the social and business landscape have caused a significant apprehension within local and smaller businesses. Rapido Store will give these businesses and entrepreneurs an opportunity to maintain continuity and also increase sales by reaching out to new customers by leveraging Rapido's extensive network. The service will allow these businesses to overcome manpower and mobility challenges by helping them deliver their orders and save time."

The bike taxi company already has over 15 lakh captains in around 100 cities. In order to ensure quick and secured delivered, the company will take advantage of the existing captains. This will also help the riders in earning money as they have been out of business for quite some time now.

