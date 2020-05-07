PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update starts rolling out: Royale Pass Season 13, Mad Miramar and more

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update brings the much-awaited Mad Miramar map.

PUBG Mobile has finally released the much-awaited 0.18.0 update. With the new update, Tencent Games has introduced changes to the Miramar map alongside some new features in the game itself. The update is now available for both Android and iOS weighing at 1.97GB and 2.21GB respectively.

In order to upload the new update to the servers, the company announced that the game will be offline until the update loads. Once the update is up for players, the change that will be most noticeable to them will be the new Miramar map. While the rumours suggested it will be called Miramar 2.0, the company decided to go in with Mad Miramar instead.

Mad Miramar

According to the patch notes released by the developers, the new map brings some visual updates over the last version. The new map now gets more housing areas, roads and resources. Additionally, the company has introduced a race track that runs throughout the new map.

While there would not be any racing events inside the game, it will just make driving more fun for the players. And for that, PUBG Mobile has also introduced a new vehicle dubbed ‘Golden Mirado’. In order to make things interesting, the new vehicle will only spawn once in the map, which means it will be a rare prize for the players.

As the teasers suggested, the new Mad Miramar map also gets vending machines. These machines will dispense Energy Drinks and Painkillers.

Jungle Adventure and Bluehole Mode

As suggested earlier, the game has also added a new mode to the Sanhok map called Jungle Adventure. While it is not a separate mode in the lobby, it can be played by getting a random chance to enter while playing a regular match in Sanhok. Using this mode, the users will be able to find and use ancient totems to receive items or a ‘blessing’.The mode will also offer a hot air balloon that players can use to scout the battlefield.

PUBG Mobile has added yet another mode to the EvoGround Arcade. Both Jungle Adventure and Bluehole Mode will be made available at a later date. The new Bluehole Mode will be available in the Erangel map it will just introduce another circle to the regular battle royale game. While the outer circle will represent the safe zone, the inner circle will harm the health of the players inside.

Other changes

PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update also introduces a new weapon, the P90 SMG that uses 9mm bullets and offers a default magazine capacity of 50 rounds. The players will be able to choose between three firing modes, single, burst and full-auto. As for the attachments, the users will be able to attach the Laser Sight, up to 6x scopes and muzzle attachments.

Speaking of attachments, the company has also introduced a new Canted Sight attachment. This will basically act as a close-range scope and the two scopes can be toggled via a new button added to the UI.

Apart from that, the company has introduced quite a few bug fixes and improvements to the game. Some of these improvements have been made to Death Replays, weapon balancing, Guncraft Finishes and more.

In order to download the update, the Android and iOS users just need to head over to the Google Play Store and Apple App Store respectively.

Royale Pass Season 13

With every major update, the thing that players get most excited about is the new Royale Pass that tags along. This time around, the company is releasing the Season 13, which is set to kick off on May 13. It is said to bring the Toy Playground theme and Cartoon Ranger outfits for players. Upon reaching rank 50, the players will be given the option to choose either Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger. As the players step up the ladder, they will be offered Ultra Defender Set at Rank 100.

