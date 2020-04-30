PUBG Mobile is giving players a chance to win an iPhone 11 Pro with its Lucky Money Tree event

PUBG Mobile is now giving players a chance to win the iPhone 11 Pro

PUBG Mobile has been constantly rolling out new updates to gain more popularity among the mobile gaming community. The players are currently excited for the upcoming 0.18.0 update and the beginning of Season 13. As the new season is about to kick off, the company has announced a new Lucky Money Tree event to mark the end of the existing Season.

With the ongoing Lucky Money Tree event, PUBG Mobile is giving users a chance to win huge prizes including an iPhone 11 Pro and Apple AirPods. The event has already kicked off and it will be live until May 2.

This is not the first time we are seeing such great prizes on PUBG Mobile. Back in January, the company was giving away Apple AirPods, Gift Cards, Golden Helmet and more during its Prosperous Spring event.

Coming back to the ‘Lucky Money Tree’ event, the players will just need to shake the tree and earn prizes. However, the players will only get two chances every day. Upon winning, the winners will be rewarded with an Apple iPhone 11 Pro and two AirPods. Apart from the physical prizes, the players will also get a chance to win various in-game items.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode: How to setup and use drones in-game

To shake the Lucky Money Tree, the players just need to login to the game. In order to get the second chance of the day, the players will need to complete a mission of their choice. Every day, PUBG Mobile will display the list of the day’s winners on the Lucky Tree pop-up page. The page will also display the list of missions a player has to complete in order to get a chance to shake the tree.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage