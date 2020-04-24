PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode: How to setup and use drones in-game

PUBG Mobile adds drones in-game with the new Arctic Mode.

Lately, PUBG Mobile has been rolling out constant updates in order to ensure players are not getting bored during the COVID-19 lockdown. The company recently introduced the Artic Mode or Cold Front Survival Mode in the game, which brought a whole different type of gameplay. The new gameplay mode is a part of the game’s EvoGrounds mode and it is set up in the snow map, Vikendi.

Arctic Mode basically requires the players to survive by maintaining body temperature in the hostile weather conditions. In the snowy realms of Vikendi, players will also be faced by periodic arctic storms that will introduce an extra layer of difficulty to the game mode. Apart from surviving in the cold, the players will ofcourse need to counter their enemies and use the best tactics from the battleground to emerge as the last player standing.

In order to make the new game mode in PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile a bit easier, the company has also introduced remote-controlled drones. These drones can help the players in scouting an area before they intervene. Also, this will help them find the exact location of the enemy and prepare a strategy accordingly.

Here are some tips that can help you use these drones effectively and efficiently:

Find a safe spot to launch

Drones are a great tool to scout the area around you. However, while you scout, your character will stand still at the same spot. In order to avoid getting shot, you need to find the right spot to stand and launch the drone.

Make the right use of time

In PUBG Mobile, the drone has limited energy, which means the players can use it only for a total of 5 minutes. So, in order to ensure you make the most of the time you have, be quick and only use the drone if you are suspecting someone to be in the area ahead of you.

Drones are always visible

When flying a drone in the air, you will have the advantage of finding enemies in their hideouts. However, do keep in mind that they can also spot the drone and prepare a quick strategy accordingly. So, make sure you are using the drone at a safe distance.

Marking locations

Drones are not only useful in finding enemies but they can also help in marking locations. Using these drones, one can spot nearby fire locations on the map and then send the drone to that location and mark it using the ‘Universal Mark’ option. At any given point, you can rush to the marked location with your squad.

Use drones to survive

In order to survive in the Arctic Mode, the players are required to keep their body temperature warm enough. This can be done by lighting fires. Players can use the drones to scout the branches in the game, which can be used to light fire. Additionally, the players can also look out for chickens and roast them when the blizzard is approaching. Cooking and consuming the chickens will help players keep warm and steer clear from any damage.

