PUBG Corporation could collaborate with Airtel to bring PUBG Mobile back in India

Image Source : PUBG PUBG Mobile coming back?

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite apps were recently banned in India, leaving many people disappointed. We have been hearing about how the battle royale game could be unbanned in India and the latest report further confirms this and takes us all in the direction of positivity. Read on to know more about this.

PUBG in talks with Airtel for a PUBG Mobile comeback

It is suggested that PUBG Corporation, which owns PUBG Mobile, is in talks with popular telecom operator Airtel to bring back the battle royale game in India, as per a report by Entrackr. The report reads, "PUBG is in an early conversation with Airtel for handing over distribution rights to the telecom giant. This desperation shows that PUBG has been trying hard to get back into the Indian market."

To recall, PUBG was previously in talks with Reliance Jio for the same purpose. However, the report claims that deal is off. In addition to this, PUBG Mobile is planning to revamp its team and go for a 'lean team,' for which it has been looking for candidates with 4 to 6 years of work experience.

PUBG is trying its best to get PayerUnknown's Battlegrounds unbanned in India. The reason seems quite evident. As per a recent report by Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile's global downloads went down by 26%i in September, mainly due to its ban in India. While it won't affect its revenue, the reach and usage have definitely been impacted.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile, Baidu among 118 Chinese apps banned in India: Know details

The aforementioned information comes after the government refused to lift the PUBG Mobile (or any other banned app for that matter) in India. This gives us mixed feelings as we don't really know what's going to happen.

One thing that is still good news for many is that users who had PUBG Mobile on their smartphones can still play it. The game can be downloaded via the official PUBG website, which hasn't been banned in the country. Although, it won't get the latest updates and there are chances this way of getting to play might get blocked too.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage