Poco Pop Buds truly wireless earphones launching in India soon, confirms C Manmohan

Poco as a brand is well known for engaging with its community. The company has been teasing about the launch of its truly wireless earphones lately. In order to decide the naming scheme, the company reached out to its fans to check what people would like. According to a Twitter poll ran by C Manmohan, General manager, Poco India, the Poco fan base would like the company to go with the name - Poco Pop Buds.

Poco Pop Buds will be the first truly wireless earphones from Poco. These earphones will target the budget market by going right up against the likes of Realme Buds Air, Boat Airdopes and more.

While we have a clear picture of the naming scheme now, we still don’t know the features that the earphones will bring to the table. As mentioned above, the name was picked up by the fans. C Manmohan suggested four names in the poll, which included Move Buds, Klip Buds, Pop Buds and POCO Funkz. Pop Buds saw the most votes at 42.4% out of a total of 21,416 votes.

Hey POCO fans, couple of weeks ago we asked you which product we should bring next and you chose TWS (Earbuds). We're happy to announce that we're a step closer in making it a reality & we want your help in choosing a name for it. Vote and let's know what we should call it. — C Manmohan (@cmanmohan) May 18, 2020

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has not yet revealed any details on the product’s pricing or availability yet. The company first started teasing the product back in April and should be launching it anytime soon now.

The launch of the Poco Pop Buds will surely help the brand to expand its portfolio beyond smartphones and make it a recognized brand even in the audio and accessories market.

Alongside the Poco Pop Buds, the company could also launch the much-awaited Poco F2 Pro in India. The smartphone was launched in the global market recently with a starting price tag of EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 41,000). The handset comes with a Snapdragon 865 processor, pop-up selfie camera, 64MP rear camera setup and more.

