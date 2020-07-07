Poco M2 Pro launch in India today: Expected specifications, how to watcch live stream and more

Image Source : FLIPKART Poco M2 Pro launch in India today

Poco is all set to launch a new smartphone -- the Poco M2 Pro -- which will a new device altogether in addition to the X2 Pro and F2 Pro. The smartphone is expected to be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro with some tweaks, meaning it could be an affordable device. Read on to know more about the upcoming Poco M2 Pro and how you can watch its launch live online.

Poco M2 Pro India Launch: How to watch the live stream?

The Poco M2 Pro will make its entry via an online event in the country scheduled to take place at 12 pm today. The launch event can be viewed live online by heading to the company's YouTube channel. Here's a link for the same:

Additionally, interested people can watch the Poco M2 Pro launch event via the company's social media accounts and even via the online portal Flipkart from where the smartphone will be up for grabs post the launch.

Poco M2 Pro India Launch: Expected features, specifications, price

While details regarding the Poco M2 Pro aren't fully available, it is suggested it will be a rehashed version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro launched globally. The device is confirmed to feature quad rear cameras and a punch-hole display. It will also come with 33W fast charging.

If it turns out to be the rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro, the device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM. It could either have a 48MP or a 64MP main camera, a 5,020mAh battery, and support for Android 10 OS with Poco Launcher on top. Additionally, it could have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and support USB Type-C port.

Latest technology reviews, news and more

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage