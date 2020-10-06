Poco C3 set to launch in India today: How to watch event live online, expected price and more

Image Source : POCO INDIA/TWITTER Poco C3 launch today

Poco will launch the Poco C3 in India today. Touted as 'The Game-Changer,' the smartphone will fall in the budget category and come under Rs. 10,000, as suggested by the company itself. Read on to know more about the to-be-launched Poco smartphone.

Poco India launch: How to watch the live stream?

The new Poco smartphone will be launched via an online event at 12 pm today. It will be live-streamed via Poco India's YouTube channel, as well as, the company's other social media handles. Here's the YouTube link for your convenience:

Alternatively, the event can also be watched live via the Loco game streaming app, which is available to download via both the Google Play Store and the App Store.

Poco India launch: Expected price, features, specs

It is suggested that the Poco C3 is the rebranded version of the Xiaomi Redmi 9C. If this turns true, the device will come with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD waterdrop notch display and be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor along with Adreno 610 GPU. It could come with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. However, there is no word on other RAM/Storage variants.

On the camera front, the device will feature three rear cameras (13MP, 2MP, 2MP) and a 5MP front camera. It could be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging and run MIUI 12 based on Android 10 with the Poco Launcher. Additionally, the Poco C3 is expected to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and come in a Blue colour option.

