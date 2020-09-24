Pixel 4a 5G full specs leaked before September 30 launch event: Features, specifications and more

Image Source : GOOGLE Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G to launch this month

Google is all set to launch the much-talked-about Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G via an online event scheduled for September 30. After the Pixel 5's specs got leaked yesterday, we now have the leaked specifications of the Pixel 4a 5G, giving us an idea as to what it will be like. Read on to know more about the upcoming Pixel smartphone.

Pixel 4a 5G expected specs, features

As per a report by WinFuture, The Pixel 4a 5G is expected to come with a bigger 6.2-inch Full HD+ OLED display than the possible 6-inch one on the Pixel 5. The Pixel 4a 5G is expected to get a punch-hole screen with 60Hz refresh rate and HDR support. It is expected to be powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which is expected to power the Pixel 5. The processor will come along with the Titan M security chip and Adreno 620 GPU.

On the camera front, there could be dual rear cameras: a 12.2MP main camera with Sony IMX355 sensor and a 16MP wide-angle lens. The back cameras will support dual PDAF and OIS. The front camera could be configured at 8MP, much like like the Pixel 5.

The smartphone, however, is expected to get a smaller 3,800mAh battery as compared to the 4,000mAh battery that could make its way into the Pixel 5. The battery will support 18W fast charging. Additionally, the smartphone will most likely run Android 11.

The Pixel 4a 5G is also expected to get two stereo speakers as opposed to three on the Pixel 5 and is likely to feature a 3.5mm audio jack. Anoher significant change could be that the Pixel 4a 5G is expected to feature a polycarbonate chassis instead of the 100% recyclable aluminium one on the Pixel 5.

As a reminder, both the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G will launch in about a week and we will have to wait until then for a more conclusive idea. So, stay tuned for more information.

