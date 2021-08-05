Philips launches new truly wireless earphones in India: Price, features

Follow us on Image Source : PHILIPS Philips launches new truly wireless earphones in India.

Philips Audio has announced the launch of the Philips SBH2515BK/10 and TAT3225BK truly wireless earphones. The two TWS models have been priced at Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 7,990, respectively. The earphones will be made be available on Flipkart from 5th to 9th August 2021 at special introductory offer prices.

The Philips SBH2515BK/10 comes with 110+ hours of play-time with a USB charging case that doesn't just charge your headphones but also your phone. Not only is it a great product for people who are always on long calls but also for travellers who need long battery life to enjoy stress-free vacations.

Philips TAT3225BK on the other hand is a full entertainment package that’s stylish, has a 13 mm speaker driver to ensure strong bass, the latest Bluetooth 5.2 and IPX4 rating to fulfil all the utility demands of the Gen Z consumer.

Commenting on the announcement of the launch Mr. Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The new range of Philips TWS headphones are multi-functional, offering you complete freedom and the assurance of a great audio experience. TWS as a category has been on a constant rise and their utility has only increased in the past years. They have become a key requirement for virtual meetings, e-learning and entertainment at home. These new TWS earphones are the perfect companion for the younger, style conscious consumers who love to enjoy music, videos, gaming and more on the go.”