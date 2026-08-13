Karoline Leavitt, Trump's fierce defender, to leave White House Press Secretary post; here's why

Washington:

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt will step down from her position by the end of this month, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday (local time). 28-year-old Leavitt is the youngest ever US presidential top spokesperson and has been known as a strong supporter of Trump, who has kept defending the US President fiercely media briefings.

The decision to quit was taken by Leavitt to "spend more time with her beautiful young children and family", Trump said on Truth Social, adding that he totally respects and supports her. He thanked Leavitt for the job she has done, calling her the "one of the best" White House Press Secretaries in the history of the office.

"Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections," Trump said. "Karoline has been a real leader in the White House, and has done a phenomenal job fighting for Justice, Liberty, and Freedom, since 2018, including our Historic Re-Election Campaign of 2024."

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ TRUTH SOCIAL)Karoline Leavitt, Trump's fierce defender, to leave White House Press Secretary post.

In a long post on X later, the 28-year-old said it was an honour for her to serve as White House Press Secretary under Trump. She said she would always be thankful to Trump for the opportunities she was provided with, as the job allowed her to meet foreign leaders and fly around the world.

However, she said it has been a "challenging season" of her life after becoming a mother and welcoming a new baby while working in one of the most demanding jobs in the world.

"The truth is since returning to the White House after the birth of my daughter, I have felt in my heart that I cannot be the best mom my two young children deserve while devoting the constant time, energy, and attention required of the White House Press Secretary," she said.

Leavitt's second child, a girl named Viviana, was born in May.

In her post, she also thanked Trump for asking her to serve as a top advisor to him on the outside. She said she will always remain a vocal advocate for MAGA and the Republican Party.

"Our country is facing an existential threat from an increasingly extremist Democrat Party that seeks to destroy everything great about America, and I believe it is incumbent upon all of us who care about this country to fight back against that threat. My fight is entering a new phase, but it is far from over," Leavitt Xed.

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