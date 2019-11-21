Are you getting Paytm wallet blocked or KYC verification message? Don’t fall for it. It’s fake and dangerous

Image Source : PAYTM / TWITTER Paytm wallet KYC Fraud: All you need to know: Paytm wallet blocked and KYC verification messages are probably fake. Here's how to tell if the message is fake or real

Online hackers, fraudsters and scammers are coming up with new techniques every day in order to trick users into giving access to their personal files. A new type of scam is getting popular now and a lot of users are getting similar text messages. These messages make people believe that their Paytm account has been blocked and they need to contact the given number for more information.

Even the Paytm founder, Vijay Shekhar Sharma has tweeted about these fraud messages. In his tweet, he is requesting his customers not to fall for any such messages. These fraudsters are using KYC as an excuse to contact you and then get money out of your Paytm wallet.

Pls don’t trust any SMS send of blocking your Paytm account or suggestion to do a KYC.

— Vijay Shekhar (@vijayshekhar) November 19, 2019

How to know if the message is real or fake?

These fake Paytm messages usually look something like this:

“Dear customer, your PAYTM Wallet has been Blocked and Hold. Your Amount Please Complete Your PAYTM KYC. Contact Customer Care 7827520873”

If you have done your KYC on Paytm, then you should just ignore any messages related to KYC. Also, if the message is real, it will arrive from something like “VK-PAYTM” instead of a regular phone number. Apart from that, a real message will never carry a regular phone number for the Customer Care Number.

However, if you are still in doubt about the message, you can always reach out to the Paytm customer care using the Paytm app on your phone.