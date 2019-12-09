OPPO Reno 3 Pro’s registration page confirms quad-camera setup and more

OPPO Reno 3 Pro registration page goes live

OPPO is soon to launch new smartphones in its Reno series called the Reno 3 and the Reno 3 Pro. Rumours have begun pouring in and now the smartphones’ official registration page tells us more about the smartphones.

OPPO Reno 3 Pro confirmed features

As per the registration page, the OPPO Reno 3 Pro is confirmed to arrive with a quad-camera setup at the back arranged in a vertical fashion. The page also confirms that the smartphone will sport a punch-hole situated in the top left corner.

Additionally, the Reno 3 Pro (with a weight of 171 grams) will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and will support dual 5G connectivity.

In terms of the design, the smartphone will be 7.7mm thick and come equipped with USB Type-C port. According to the page, it has the company’s logo at the bottom right end, placed vertically. It comes in two colours: red and blue gradient finish options.

Also Read: Vivo V17 with quad rear cameras launched in India: Specs, price, and more

As for the Reno 3, the smartphone is confirmed to arrive with four rear cameras and a waterdrop notched display.

OPPO Reno 3 and Reno 3 Pro rumoured specs

As all concrete details aren’t out, rumours tip that the OPPO Reno 3 Pro is likely to sport a 90Hz refresh rate, come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Additionally, the smartphone is expected to have 30W fast charging tech.

The Reno 3, on the other hand, could have a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display and is expected to get is fuel from a 4,025mAh battery.

To clear the mist, we still don’t have the complete true specs of the both the Reno 3 and the Reno 3 Pro. Therefore, we need to wait until more official details pop up. Stay tuned for more details.

For more technology news, click over here.