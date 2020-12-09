Oppo patents smartphone with detachable cameras: Report

Oppo patents smartphone with detachable cameras.

Oppo has patented a new smartphone with detachable cameras, meaning the module that has cameras onboard can be removed and attached anytime. This patent was filed by Guangdong OPPO Mobile Telecommunications with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organisation), reports GizmoChina.

The rectangular camera module can be removed anytime and used to click selfies using a USB-C connector. According to the patent, this camera module on the OPPO phone will have two cameras in circular designs and a pill-shaped cutout possibly for LED flash.

The camera module would come with the USB Type-C connector and can bend at two angles -- 90-degrees and 180-degrees.

The patent further reveals that the motherboard of the camera module will include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC for remote communication. It will additionally have a lithium chargeable battery. In addition, the rest of this device will look identical to how some other smartphones look.