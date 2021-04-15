Oppo launches HeyTap Health app for iPhone.

Oppo has announced the launch of the Oppo HeyTap Health app for iOS. It is a personal fitness app that records and visualizes your workout and health statistics. It also allows Oppo Watch and Oppo Band Style users to manage their smart wearable devices. After authorization, the steps can be synchronized to Apple Health, and calories data will be read from Apple Health.

In fact, one can also pair their Oppo Watch or Oppo Band with the Oppo Heytap Health mobile app in order to explore more features and manage the smart devices, such as receiving notifications on the wearable devices, choosing the watch face, customizing personal workout and other health settings.

With the help of the HeyTap app and Oppo Band Style, the users will be able to continuously monitor SpO2. Oppo Band Style offers accurate sleep monitoring, heart rate monitoring, and continuous SpO2 monitoring.

The users will also be able to take advantage of its 12 built-in workout modes, including running, walking, cycling, swimming, badminton, cricket, yoga and others.

As for the Oppo Watch, it comes with a dual-curved display and is powered with Wear OS by Google. The Oppo Watch is ideal for easy switching between professional and personal, seamlessly, with Google’s apps and services at a glance. Capturing a wide range of health information, including heart-rate and sleep tracking, and with wrist-based ‘5-min’ workouts, Oppo Watch works as a training partner. Apart from that, the Oppo Watch gets the company’s proprietary VOOC Flash Charging technology that is capable of delivering a full day’s power in just 15 mins.