 
OPPO Find X3 with Snapdragon 888 SoC to launch in March

OPPO has confirmed that the launch of its next-generation flagships "OPPO Find X3" will happen in March this year.

New Delhi Published on: January 14, 2021 17:15 IST
oppo
Image Source : OPPO

OPPO has confirmed that the launch of its next-generation flagships "OPPO Find X3" will happen in March this year. The company took to Weibo to reveal the March launch timeline after several leaks of the phones, GizmoChina reported.

A message was posted on their official channel, which stated "See the #ImpossibleSurface in March". That clearly means that OPPO has planned a March launch date for the Find X3 series.

The upcoming OPPO smartphone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The device is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz variable refresh rate, 10-bit colour depth, and 2K resolution.

It is also said to come with Sony's IMX766 50-megapixel camera, which is also found on Oppo's Reno 5 Pro+ 5G smartphone. Oppo Find X3 Pro will have wireless charging, along with 65W fast charging support.

