Oppo Find X2 series launch imminent in India as ‘Notify Me’ page goes live on Amazon India

Oppo is all set to bring its high-end Find X2 series -- the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro -- in India. To recall, the new Oppo flagship smartphones are already available in the European markets. The Oppo Find X2 Pro is now listed on online portal Amazon India. Read on to know more about the upcoming Oppo devices in India.

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro coming to India soon

The Oppo Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro now has a 'Notify Me' page on Amazon India. The page also enlists the smartphones' highlighting features and specifications. This means that the new smartphones are soon to arrive in the country. However, the exact launch date still remains unknown.

In addition to this, the Chinese company has been teasing the arrival of the Find X2 series via its Twitter handle.

Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro Features, Specifications

For those who don't know, the Oppo Find X2 series comes with a couple of highlights such as the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 5G support, cameras, display, 65W fast charging and more.

Starting with the Find X2, the device sports a 6.7-inch 3K Quad HD+ OLED punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate. It comes equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. On the camera front, there are three rear cameras (48MP main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, 12MP Ultra-Wide camera, 13MP telephoto lens). The one at the front stands at 32MP. It comes with various camera features such as Ultra Night mode, Ultra Steady video, portrait mode, 5x hybrid zoom, 20x digital zoom, OIS, EIS, AI, beauty mode, and more.

It is backed by a 4,200 mAh battery with SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge 65W fast charging tech, runs ColorOS 7.1 based on Android 10, supports IP54 certification, and features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Oppo Find X2 Pro shares most of the specs with the Find X2 such as the processor, RAM, and the display. However, it comes with a bigger 512GB of onboard storage and has a slightly different camera configuration. It gets a triple-camera at the back rated at 48MP (main camera), 48MP (ultra-wide lens), and 13MP (Periscope telephoto lens). The front camera configuration remains the same. the Find X2 Pro has camera features such as 60x digital zoom, 10x hybrid zoom with mostly the same features as the Find X2.

The device has a bigger 4,260mAh battery with 65W fast charging runs Android 10 with ColorOS on top, has IP68 water and dust resistance, and is home to an in-display fingerprint scanner.

While the Oppo Find X2 is priced at Rs. Euros 999 (around Rs. 81,500), the Find X2 Pro comes with a price tag of Euros 1,199 (Rs. 97,800). There is no word on the Oppo Find X2 Pro series in India but we could expect a slightly lower price tag for the same.

