Oppo F17 Pro with 'ultra-sleek design' to launch soon in India: Here's what to expect

Oppo F17 Pro is set to launch in India soon.

Oppo is gearing up for yet another smartphone launch in the Indian market with the Oppo F17 Pro. The company has teased about the upcoming smartphone via its official Twitter handle. Also, the e-commerce giant Amazon has created a dedicated page for the upcoming product giving a teaser of Oppo F17 Pro smartphone.

According to the teasers shared by the company, the Oppo F17 Pro is expected to be the “sleekest phone of 2020” with a thickness of 7.48mm. The teaser image also suggests that the smartphone will weigh in at just around 164 grams.

The F17 Pro will be the latest addition to the company’s F-series and will succeed the Oppo F15, which was launched back in January this year.

Want a new way to flaunt? 🤩 The sleekest phone of 2020 is on its way. Stay tuned. #OPPOF17Pro #FlauntItYourWay pic.twitter.com/LVmAKE1jE1 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) August 20, 2020

Soon after teasing the upcoming handset on Twitter and Amazon, Oppo also shared a press note about the Oppo F17 Pro. While the note does not tell us much about the smartphone, it states “For the first time ever, OPPO F17 Pro will introduce a thin 220 Degree Edge to give users a more comfortable and smoother in-hand feel of the device.”

Oppo has just been teasing about the ultra-lightweight and sleek design of the Oppo F17 Pro. The company has not yet revealed the launch date of the mid-range smartphone. However, they have mentioned that it is “coming soon” on the teaser page.

In order to know more about the specifications and the price of the smartphone, we will need to wait until the brand makes an official announcement.

