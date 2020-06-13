OnePlus Pods could be the first TWS earbuds from OnePlus: Here's what to expect

Image Source : TWITTER / MAX J. OnePlus Pods to launch next month.

Recent leaks and rumours have been suggesting that OnePlus is also gearing up to enter the truly wireless (TWS) earbuds market. The company is expected to launch its first TWS earbuds alongside the OnePlus Z smartphone next month. Now, the latest Android 11 Beta 1 release for the OnePlus 8 series has shown some references of truly wireless earbuds including its name and some of its key features.

According to the report by XDA Developers, the earbuds will be named OnePlus Pods. The name has been referred in Android 11 Beta 1 code, which includes a string called “oneplus_tws_pods_function” to hint at the upcoming pair of earphones. The publication further found out that there will be a standalone OnePlus Pods app that might bring extra functionality to the earphones.

Apart from the name, the report has also suggested that the Android 11 beta code points towards gesture controls on the OnePlus Pods. These gestures will include double-tap to play or pause music and other gestures to even skip to the next or previous song.

The code also has references suggesting that the earphones will be able to receive over-the-air (OTA) updates overtime. Also, there will be a “find my Bluetooth earphone” option, which will take advantage of Google's Find My Accessories feature. The OnePlus Pods will also use Google's Fast Pair service for syncing data with a connected device.

As of now, OnePlus has not provided any official information around the upcoming TWS earbuds. However, the rumours suggest that the truly wireless earphones will look like the Apple AirPods or the recently launched Oppo Enco Free earbuds.

