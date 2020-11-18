OnePlus introduces Educational Benefits for discounts for students, teachers in India: Know what is it

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Educational Benefits

OnePlus has introduced the new Educational Benefits discount program for university students and teachers to get discounts on OnePlus products in India. The scheme is now live in the country and has been launched in addition to the Buyback and Referral programs. Read on to know more about it.

OnePlus Educational Benefits program

The Educational Benefits program will provide eligible students and teachers Rs. 1,000 off on OnePlus smartphones and TVs and a 5% off on OnePlus accessories including audio products and cases. While the discount isn't major it at least provides some discount to students, much like Apple does.

The program includes 760 universities and 38,498 colleges across India and covers students and teachers who are currently going to a university or college. However, it isn't applicable to school students and teachers.

In order to become a part of the program, you need to head over here and verify your student/teacher identity. OnePlus has collaborated with Student Beans for the verification process. Once the process gets completed, users will get a voucher that can be added to the cart while checking out from the online OnePlus Store. The voucher is valid for a calendar year. The status can be re-verified after a year to use it after that.

Since it is gets attached to a OnePlus account upon getting activated, it can't be transferred to another user or used by another person.

