OnePlus 9 series, OnePlus Watch launched globally: Check price in India, specifications

Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus Watch launched globally.

OnePlus has just announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 9 series. This time around, the company has launched two new smartphones, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The new smartphones have been launched in collaboration with Hasselblad in order to offer a better camera experience to the customers. Here’s all you need to know.

OnePlus 9 Specifications

OnePlus 9 sports a 6.55-inch flat AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The display panel supports 120Hz high refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, which supports the company’s Warp Charge 65T fast charging.

On the optics front, the OnePlus 9 features a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

OnePlus 9 Pro Specifications

OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440x3216 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. The dual-SIM handset comes with up to 256GB of internal storage. Under the hood, there is a 4,500mAh battery powering everything up. It also supports Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 9 Pro features a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 2-megapixel monochrome lens. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

OnePlus Watch

Alongside the two new flagship smartphones, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has also launched the OnePlus Watch. It features a sapphire glass. It comes with features like Blood Oxygen saturation monitoring, stress level monitoring, over 110 workout modes and more. It features a 46mm dial and comes with IP68 dust and water resistance rating.

Price and Availability

OnePlus Watch will be available at a price of Rs. 16,999 for the Classic Edition, which will be available in Midnight Black or Moonlight Silver. The Cobalt Limited edition will launch soon.

As for OnePlus 9, it will be available at a price of Rs. 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 54,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The handset will be available in Winter Mist, Arctic Sky and Astral Black colour variants.

Lastly, the OnePlus 9 Pro has been priced at Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 69,999 for the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB variants, respectively. It will be available in Morning Mist, Forest Green and Stellar Black colour options.