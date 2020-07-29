Nubia Red Magic 5S with 144Hz display, Snapdragon 865 Plus now official: Features, Price and more

Image Source : NUBIA Nubia RedMagic 5S

Nubia has introduced a new high-end smartphone in its Red Magic series -- the Red Magic 5S -- in China. The smartphone comes with a number of highlights such as a 144Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G processor, and more. It acts as a direct competition to the recently-launched ASUS ROG Phone 3. Read on to know more about the new Nubia smartphone.

Nubia Red Magic 5S Features, Specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 5S is a successor to the RedMagic 5G launched a couple of months ago and features some upgrades. It comes with a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus mobile platform coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and GPU Boost technology. It comes in three RAM (LPDDR5) /Storage (UFS 3.1) options: 8GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/256GB.

The smartphone is a gaming-centric one and comes with various features for the purpose. The features include an improved cooling system with a new silver-cooling pad called ICE AG, 4D intelligent vibration, dual IC game Shoulder Trigger Buttons with 320Hz touch refresh rate, and low latency game screencasting.

The device supports three rear cameras (64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro) and 8MP front camera. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging, which is less than the 6,000mAh battery on the ROG Phone 3. It runs Android 10 with RedMagic OS, has an in-display fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and comes in Sonic Silver and Pulse colours.

In addition to this, Nubia introduced the Red Magic TWS gaming earbuds with a low-latency gaming mode, along with a pair of neckband-style wireless earphones.

Nubia Red Magic 5S Price, Availability

The Nubia Red Magic 5S is priced at CNY 3,799 (around Rs. 41,000) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, CNY 4,399 (around Rs. 47,000) for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 53,500) for 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It's now available for pre-orders in China and will be up for grabs, starting August 1.

However, there is no word on its availability in India.

