Image Source : TWITTER/HP INDIA New HP Laser Tank printers to help Indian SMBs boost productivity

To enable small and medium businesses (SMBs) save critical time and cost of business operation, PC and printer major HP Inc on Wednesday introduced high-capacity "HP Neverstop Laser" printers in India.

Also, read:Facebook partners VC funds to help SMBs grow in India

"HP Neverstop Laser 1000" series is available from Rs 15,846 (non-wireless) and Rs 17,236 (wireless) while "Neverstop Laser MFP 1200" series would cost Rs 22,057 (non-wireless) and Rs 23,460 (wireless).

With the advantage of replacing the toner in 15 seconds and reducing common printing interruptions through innovations and digital integration, "HP Neverstop Laser" printer gives businesses a competitive edge, said the company.

"With breakthrough innovations like Laser Tank, we are helping businesses enjoy high quality laser printing at an affordable rate, and run their print-based workflows without interruption," said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India.

"Now, a larger number of customers can affordably take advantage of HP's market leading laser printing technology, which has always stood for the highest levels of quality and durability," Chandra added.

"HP Neverstop Laser" has a printing speed of 20 ppm (A4) with a sharper and bolder text quality.

The cost per page starting at 29 paise per page (with the dual laser Toner reload kit) offers customers the opportunity to print with a mess free self reload experience.

"As the market leader in Laser printers, we are strengthening our existing portfolio with this new Printer to cater to a wider gamut of customers," added Leo Joseph, Senior Director, Printing Systems and Solutions, HP Inc. India.

The key features include up to 5,000 pages without interruptions and print up to 5,000 pages right out of the box with virtually no interruptions-perfect for high-volume printing.

The printers have options for mobile scanning, Wi-Fi Direct and printing with HP Smart App.

The "HP Neverstop Laser" toner reload kit is available at Rs 849 (single Pack) and Rs 1,449 (double pack).

Also, read:New Instagram stickers let people join group chat