Motorola One Fusion+ with Snapdragon 730 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications

Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola One Fusion+ comes with a pop-up selfie camera.

Motorola One Fusion+ has been revolving around the internet lately with a fair share of leaks, rumours and teasers. Now, the Lenovo-owned brand has finally launched the mid-range smartphone. It comes with a quad-camera setup at the back, 5,000mAh battery, pop-up selfie camera and more.

Motorola One Fusion+ Price, Availability

Motorola One Fusion+ has been launched only in 6GB+128GB variant that retails at Rs. 16,999. The smartphone will be available in Twilight Blue and Moonlight White colour options. Interested buyers can head over to Flipkart at 12 PM on June 24 to pick one of these.

Motorola One Fusion+ Specifications

As for the specifications, the Motorola One Fusion+ sports a 6.5-inch FullHD+ notch-less display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The dual-SIM handset packs in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phone runs on stock Android 10 and it is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Motorola One Fusion+ features a quad-camera setup at the back, which houses the 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter inside a pop-up mechanism.

In terms of connectivity, the Motorola One Fusion+ supports Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, dual 4G VoLTE, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

