Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to click and share pictures from your Android, iOS smartphone

Lunar Eclipse 2020 taking place tomorrow.

Last month, we witnessed the ‘ring of fire’ in the sky created by the annular solar eclipse. Within a month, we have another event taking place, the Lunar Eclipse of 2020. The eclipse is taking place tomorrow, January 10 and it will be visible to people in India and countries across Asia, Africa and Europe. While you can enjoy the moment by looking out of the window of your home, it is quite obvious that you would want to capture that moment forever. Here's how you can make use of the technology to capture and share the images of the Lunar Eclipse 2020.

The Lunar Eclipse 2020 will take place for approximately 4 hours. It is set to begin at 10:37 pm IST on January 10 and will go on until 2:42 AM IST on January 11.

How to click pictures from Android, iOS smartphone?

While clicking a picture of the event is as simple as clicking a button, you can get a more clear shot by following these guidelines:

Try to use a tripod to get a steady shot

Prefer taking the picture from a clear roof where you can have a proper view

In your camera settings, make sure you are shooting at the highest resolution in order to capture more detail in your shot. Use 48MP or 64MP mode if your phone supports it.

Do not zoom a lot as that can distort the image

Enable the HDR mode for enhanced image quality

Do not use the flashlight as it will not make any difference on your shot

Prefer setting the exposure manually

Only use the Pro mode in your camera app if you are aware of what you are doing

Take multiple shots as you can decide which one to share at last

Edit the images using third-party apps like Snapseed to enhance the quality

While a DSLR camera with a good lens can get you an astonishing shot, the whole setup can be a little expensive and cumbersome. So, you can always rely on a good smartphone camera.

Also Read:

Lunar Eclipse 2020: How to watch livestream online on Android, iPhone, Laptop

Best budget smartphones to buy in January 2020: Realme X2, Redmi Note 8 Pro and more

Best affordable flagship smartphones of 2019: OnePlus 7T, Redmi K20 Pro and more