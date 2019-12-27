Best affordable flagship smartphones of 2019: OnePlus 7T, Redmi K20 Pro and more

Flagship Killers offer great specs for an affordable price point.

The Indian smartphone market is highly dominated by budget and mid-range smartphones. With prices of flagships going upwards of Rs. 50,000, the users are either choosing budget options or affordable flagships. These affordable flagships have been labelled as "Flagship Killers" as they offer flagship specifications for a significantly lower price point. Here's a list of top five affordable flagship smartphones.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro offers a 64MP camera at the back.

Realme has recently entered the affordable flagship market in order to challenge players like Xiaomi and OnePlus. The company has launched the Realme X2 Pro, which not only offers great specifications but also brings the fastest charging in the category. Realme X2 Pro comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 90Hz high refresh rate display, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, 50W Super VOOC fast charging technology, in-display fingerprint scanner, 64MP quad-camera setup and more. All of this comes in at a starting price of Rs. 29,999.

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T comes with a triple-camera setup at the back.

Since OnePlus entered the Indian market, it has been the king of flagship killers in the country. OnePlus smartphones offer flagship hardware at a reasonable price point. Their recent addition to the portfolio, the OnePlus 7T, brings a 90Hz display, 30W Warp charging, 48MP triple camera setup and more. One of the biggest reasons why OnePlus has been on this list for quite some time has to be because of its OxygenOS. The customised user interface based on Android provides a smooth experience. OnePlus 7T is currently available in India at a starting price of Rs. 34,999.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Redmi K20 Pro comes with a pop-up selfie camera.

Last year, Xiaomi launched the Poco F1 and shook the industry by offering a flagship processor at under Rs. 20,000. However, it had its own caveats like a huge notch, polycarbonate back and more. This year, the company launched the Redmi K20 Pro as an affordable flagship. Though it does not directly succeed Poco F1, it does fix a lot of issues and bumps up the price significantly. Redmi K20 Pro offers a stunning design, Snapdragon 855 processor, pop-up selfie camera and more. The smartphone is currently listed for a price of Rs. 25,999.

Asus ROG Phone 2

ROG Phone 2 is a phone for gamers.

Asus ROG Phone 2 is a direct successor to the ROG Phone. The smartphone not only offers better specifications but also brings the price down making ROG Phone 2, hands down, one of the best smartphones available under Rs. 40,000. Asus ROG Phone 2 comes with a 120Hz high refresh rate display, up to 12GB of RAM, Snapdragon 855 Plus, RGB lighting and more. The gaming smartphone is available with a starting price tag of Rs. 37,999.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z comes with a flip camera.

Apart from launching a gaming smartphone, Asus also launched the Asus 6z smartphone. The flagship comes with a Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The key highlight of the smartphone is the flip-style camera setup. Asus 6Z is priced at Rs. 27,999.