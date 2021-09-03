Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro laptop launched in India: Price, specifications

Follow us on Image Source : LENOVO Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro laptop launched in India.

Lenovo has announced the launch of the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro laptop in the Indian market. The new laptop comes with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is now available at a starting price of Rs 77,990 on Lenovo.com, all other ecommerce channels, and offline stores as well.

"The latest entrant in the IdeaPad series is another step towards offering a laptop which is a champion of creativity, reliability, multi-tasking, and effortless portability. It oozes style and performance with a host of smart features which make it a perfect device to create, play, work, educate and entertain," Dinesh Nair, Director, Consumer Business, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro features a 14-inch 2.2K IPS anti-glare display. One can also choose the other variant which features a 16-inch WQXGA IPS anti-glare display and 350nits brightness. The 14-inch variant is 17.9 mm thin and weighs approximately 1.38 kg, while the 16-inch variant is 18.4 mm thin and weighs 1.9 kg.

The laptop is equipped with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors. It also comes with multiple options for graphics by NVIDIA GeForce, Intel Iris Xe, and AMD Radeon.

The Slim 5 Pro also houses dual-array microphones that work alongside Microsoft Cortana and Amazon Alexa.

The laptop also comes with an enlarged touchpad and function arrow keys, that are engineered for tactile control, keying accuracy, improved ergonomics, with optional backlighting.

(with IANS inputs)