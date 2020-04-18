Jio, Airtel, Vodafone offer extended validity for prepaid users until May 3: See what it is

Jio, Airtel, Vodafone help users again amid COVID-19 lockdown

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone have been contributing to help their customers for a while now during the Coronavirus outbreak in India. From introducing work from home-specific plans to doubling the 4G data, we have received some help from the major telecom operators amid the COVID-19 lockdown. As part of the same initiative, Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have decided to extend the validity of prepaid plans. Read on to know more about it.

Airtel, Vodafone, Jio extend validity on prepaid plans

Since many people can't still get recharges done (mostly the underprivileged customers), Airtel and Vodafone will now extend the validity on their prepaid plans until May 3, that is when the second phase of the lockdown period could end. The extended validity will provide users with the ability to make calls to their loved ones when they can't recharge their mobile numbers.

Airtel, in a statement to IndiaTVNews.com, said, "Keeping in mind their connectivity needs, Airtel is extending the validity of these accounts until May 3, 2020. All these customers will now be able to receive incoming calls on their Airtel mobile numbers even after the validity of their plan is exhausted. This additional measure will help these low-income customers to remain connected until the end of the second phase of lockdown i.e. May 3, 2020."

As a reminder, both Airtel and Vodafone previously extended the validity until April 17, 2020, as the first phase of lockdown was expected to end on April 15, 2020.

Additionally, Reliance Jio has also extended the validity for its prepaid users until May 3. However, the only difference is that Jio users will continue to receive incoming calls during the extended validity. Jio, in a statement, stated, "This will not only benefit low-income users but also benefit everyone who is unable to do a recharge during these challenging times."

For those who don't know, Jio, Airtel and Vodafone recently introduced the initiative wherein they started providing users with money and cashback for recharging other people's mobile numbers. This way, both parties will be in benefit during the lockdown period. In addition to this, the three telecom operators collaborated with various banks in the country, thus, letting users recharge their numbers via ATM so that they remain connected to their loved ones. Furthermore, Jio has also enabled recharges via SMS with Axis and HDFC Banks.

