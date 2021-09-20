iQOO Z5 5G launching in India on September 27: Here’s what to expect

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQOO Z5 5G launching in India on September 27.

iQOO is now gearing up to launch its next smartphone, the iQOO Z5 in India on September 27. The company has rolled out media invites for the same already. According to the invites, the smartphone will be launched at 12PM on September 27. As there is already a teaser page on Amazon India about this, it is quite clear that the smartphone will be made available via Amazon.

The poster reads that a new Z-series iQOO phone is all set to launch soon in India. Users can hit the 'Notify me' button on the page to stay updated on its arrival. The landing page is live on Amazon India's website and mobile app. Hitting the 'Notify Me' button confirms a September launch for the iQOO Z5 in India.

It is speculated that the iQOO Z5 has an IPS LCD screen that delivers a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is likely to feature a 16MP camera on the front for capturing selfies. The rear camera setup of the device could be headlined a 64MP camera.

The Snapdragon 778G powered handset will come with LPPDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It may house a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

As per the reports, the iQOO Z5 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 30,000. Notably, the smartphone is also launching in China on September 23.