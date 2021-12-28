iQOO 9 and iQOO 9 Pro scheduled to launch on January 5: Report

Follow us on Image Source : WEBSITE: IQOO iQOO

Vivo sub-brand iQOO is reportedly planning to unveil its next flagship smartphone duo, comprising the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro on January 5.

As per the teaser poster shared by iQOO, the iQOO 9 series will debut on January 5 in China. The series will comprise the vanilla iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro, reports GSMArena.

Both the iQOO 9 and the iQOO 9 Pro are expected to have similar specifications with just a few changes. The iQOO 9 Pro is likely to feature a big 6.78-inch QHD+ curved OLED display, while the non-pro model will feature a flat 1080p OLED display.

The iQOO 9 series will bring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of Internal Storage.

The iQOO 9 is said to feature a 4700 mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging and the battery capacity of the iQOO 9 Pro is also said to be similar to the regular model with fast 120W wired charging.

The company recently launched iQOO Z5x. The smartphone features a water drop notch design. The device bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The iQOO Z5x comes in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants with 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. Additional features available in the device include a microSD card slot and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB storage options.