iPhone 12 teardown video shows Qualcomm's Snapdragon X55 5G modem and more: Know details

A teardown video posted by China-based Century Weifeng Technology on microblogging site Weibo has revealed the iPhone 12 series is using the Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

The Snapdragon X55 5G modem comes in standalone and non-standalone models with support for 5G mmWave and sub-6 GHz technologies. Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon X55 5G modem last year along with the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Most of the Android smartphones based on the Snapdragon 865 processor also come with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem, offering seamless 5G connectivity in select markets.

The tear-down video also compares the iPhone 12 with the vanilla iPhone 11 in terms of the form factor and internal design. Although there are similarities in the overall internal layout, there are some noticeable tweaks with the design to provide a thinner look.

For instance, the 2,815mAh battery on iPhone 12 is smaller than the 3,110mAh battery on the iPhone 11. The logic board is larger than the 11's, mostly due to the added 5G capabilities that require an extra chip.

The newly launched iPhone 12 series comes with a bunch of new upgrades such as a thinner body, OLED display, USB Type-C port, and the flagship A14 Bionic SoC, the report mentioned.

