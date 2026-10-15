SIR issue, restrictions on metro, police action, mass detentions in focus as Supreme Court hears pleas today

The Supreme Court will hear today a petition filed by Rahul Gandhi and 12 other opposition leaders challenging decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and seeking greater transparency in the Election Commission’s decision-making process. The court will also hear a batch of petitions concerning police action and restrictions imposed during the October 10 protest in Delhi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will hear the petition seeking disclosure of records relating to disputed decisions taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in connection with the SIR exercise.

The petition has sought directions to the poll panel to place before the court complete files, agendas, meeting minutes, official notings and objections recorded by the Election Commissioners in relation to the disputed decisions. It has also sought access logs of the ECINET (Election Commission Information Network) and ERONET (Electoral Roll Officers’ Network) systems, along with the complete records concerning the decision taken on June 24, 2025, to initiate the SIR exercise across the country.

The petitioners have specifically sought details of the decision to modify Form 6, used for voter registration, including information about who authorised the changes and the minutes of the meeting at which the decision was taken.

The plea has also urged the court to examine whether the disputed decisions were taken in accordance with Article 324 of the Constitution, Section 18 of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, and the legal principles laid down by the Supreme Court.

Article 324 vests the Election Commission with the superintendence, direction and control of the preparation of electoral rolls and the conduct of elections. The petitioners have argued that any decision taken without lawful authority should be quashed.

Plea seeks interim stay on SIR, protection for voters

The opposition leaders have sought an interim direction to suspend the ongoing SIR exercise across states until the issues raised in the petition are considered and adjudicated by the court.

The plea has also sought safeguards to ensure that no elector is removed from the electoral rolls without prior notice and a reasonable opportunity of hearing in accordance with the law.

Additionally, the petitioners have urged the court to ensure that eligible voters in Punjab and other states going to polls are allowed to seek inclusion in the electoral rolls until the last date prescribed by law.

The petition has sought the publication of booth-wise lists of all electors deleted during the SIR exercise, along with the reasons for each deletion and a breakdown of the deletions by age and gender. It has also called for an effective mechanism to restore the names of eligible voters who have been wrongly excluded from the electoral rolls.

Besides Gandhi, the petitioners include Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and Communist Party of India leader D Raja, among others.

The Election Commission of India, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi have been named as respondents in the case.

Supreme Court to hear petitions over October 10 Delhi protest

Separately, the Supreme Court will hear a series of petitions concerning police action and restrictions imposed during the October 10 protest in Delhi.

The petitions challenge the police action against protesters, the alleged detention of lawyers, the reported house arrest of opposition leaders and restrictions on public movement and communication services.

The matters also concern the alleged disruption of metro and railway services, the blocking of roads and the suspension of internet services during the protest. Contempt petitions have additionally been filed against the Union Home Secretary, police officials and the Metro chairperson in connection with the alleged violations.

The petitioners have questioned the legality of the measures taken during the protest, arguing that the police action and restrictions affected the rights of protesters and other citizens.

During a hearing on Sunday, the Supreme Court issued a contempt notice to the Centre and sought its response. The court is scheduled to take up the related petitions on Friday.

The two sets of proceedings raise significant questions concerning the transparency and accountability of constitutional institutions, the protection of voters’ rights and the legality of administrative measures taken during public protests.

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