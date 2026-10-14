Xbox CEO Asha Sharma launches Xbox Labs, after 3200 layoffs: AI agents, Game Mods and new gaming experiences

After laying off 3200 employees from the gaming segment, Asha Sharma, CEO of Xbox, is rolling out ‘Xbox Labs’, a new branch that focuses on experimenting with emerging tech in gaming. Sharma has introduced the initiative during a shake-up at Microsoft’s gaming division, which included layoffs across several game teams.

What is Xbox Labs? Asha Sharma explains

Xbox Labs is not just another think tank; rather, it is pulling together game makers, engineers and scientists who could help in digging into technologies that can help developers build new games, make titles work better on different devices and give older games fresh life.

Sharma’s internal memo did not explicitly call this an AI project, but she hinted that AI agents will play a big role in future game development.

Companies everywhere are playing with AI tools like:

Automating coding

Tweaking games

Building development kits

All these experiments are raising big questions about how AI might change the way games are made and played.

So, what exactly is Xbox Labs?

In a memo she posted on X, Sharma explained the group will be a tight team, tasked with turning fresh ideas into playable experiences for both gamers and developers. They will look at ways to develop games differently, boost compatibility, and unlock new kinds of creativity for players. One goal is making games run on devices they were not originally built for.

Another priority is to let the letting players and devs mod games or try totally new ways of playing.

Sharma has tapped Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Scott Van Vliet to lead the project and hinted that any tools coming out of it would eventually be shared with other devs in the industry.

How AI agents could change game development

Even though Sharma did not drop the term ‘AI’ in her memo, she drew parallels between what agents are doing in software development and what they could do in gaming. She pointed out that AI agents have already made a splash by writing, executing, and testing code, and games share similar features—making it logical for developers to try the same tools in gaming.

Sharma called attention to recent experiments, like running Windows games on Apple Silicon or through web browsers, and community-driven mods that rework games in ways nobody imagined before—adding mechanics, moving games across platforms, and more. AI seems poised to help with code tweaks and adapting games so they can thrive in new spaces.

Xbox Labs could change how players experience games

Sharma said these experiments could shake up the old lines between software, hardware, and even between building games and playing them. She outlined three main benefits:

Easier access to games

Longer life for classics

A chance for more players to jump into game creation.

Xbox restructuring continues amid AI push

This could unlock new ideas for gameplay, let players enjoy favourites on more devices, and encourage developers to stretch their creative muscles. But in reality, it will depend on how these tools work, whether tech limitations get in the way, and what rights developers and publishers hold on each game.

Sharma further admitted some of these changes might push Xbox to rethink its business model. She further argued that if the result improves things for players, that it is worth the risk, even if that means turning traditional practices upside down.

Meanwhile, Xbox Labs launches at a time when Microsoft’s gaming division is undergoing massive changes, slashing jobs and shifting studio roles. Sharma previously called this division "unhealthy" but said earlier this month that Xbox is making a comeback and showing signs of growth.

It’s clear: while Xbox Labs is chasing new possibilities, the company is not dropping its core priorities—games, hardware, IP, and its communities. Labs is just another way to explore fresh ideas without losing sight of the ongoing work.

Not just, Xbox but Epic game is further taking a leap for the AI push.

Epic Games, the team behind popular games like Unreal Engine and Fortnite, is further encouraging developers, especially those who are working on its Disney partnership, to go all-in on artificial intelligence.

CEO Tim Sweeney further stated that they are focusing on just not to do the same work with fewer people, but on letting their teams build more and better products with the help of Unreal Engine.

In March 2026, Epic reportedly laid off around 1,000 employees as part of this shift.

As Microsoft, Epic, and other gaming giants invest in AI, the industry faces a core dilemma: How do these tools make creating games easier and more creative?

Managing concerns over jobs?

Who owns what?

What does it mean for human developers?

Xbox Labs will give Microsoft a new way to dive into those questions and see what is possible.

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