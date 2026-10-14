Apple MacBook Ultra with OLED touchscreen tipped for October 27 launch: What to expect?

Apple seems to be gearing up to bring another laptop this month, and this time, it is a new MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen. Set to be the star of the show. The tech giant will soon unleash the new device on October 27, just after its latest smart home announcements.

Besides the OLED MacBook Pro, Apple might show off a new iPad mini with OLED tech, a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the new M6 chip and a refreshed iMac. That said, Apple has not given any official nod to the event or these products.

What to expect from the OLED MacBook Pro?

If the rumours pan out to be true, the OLED MacBook Pro will be a great upgrade from Apple’s laptop lineup in a big way. Some sources state that Apple may call it ‘MacBook Ultra’, but no official name has been unleashed yet.

The switch from mini-LED to OLED should mean deeper blacks, punchier colours, and sharper contrast since every pixel can turn itself off. It will be a boon for folks editing photos, videos, or anything colour-critical.

But it is not get ahead of ourselves- peak brightness will depend on the panel Apple uses, and OLED does not automatically beat mini-LED in every way.

Touchscreen support: MacBook gets more interactive

Adding a touchscreen to a MacBook is a big and most anticipated update which was long due. This will give flexibility to the users, like- they can tap, swipe, and drag right on the screen, bringing a bit of the iPad experience to the MacBook Pro.

There are talks about updates to macOS to make touch interactions smoother, but Apple’s lips are sealed for now on OS tweaks for the new MacBook Pro.

Dynamic Island, fresh design, and new sizes

Rumours has it the next MacBook Pro will turn heads with a new look. That notch may give way to a Dynamic Island-style cutout, picking up cues from the latest iPhones.

Also, the laptop could slim down and come in 14-inch and 16-inch versions. If Apple pulls this off, it’s a real shake-up for the MacBook Pro lineup, whose current design has stuck around since the M1 Pro and M1 Max launched in 2021.

Processor

Apple’s chip plans are still not clear yet, but rumours state that the laptop may come powered by M6 chip, the OLED MacBook Pro might launch with M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

That would let Apple get the redesigned laptop out sooner, without waiting for the next-gen processors. Some speculate about an M7 model arriving late 2027 or early 2028, but that’s pretty far out.

Pricing in India: Expect premium

The OLED MacBook Pro promises to come at a premium. Apple has not yet said anything, but it will cost a premium in India.

For context, the 14-inch M5 Pro MacBook Pro stands at Rs. 2,39,900, and the 16-inch is Rs. 359,900. With OLED, touch, and a new chassis, you’re probably looking at a price jump.

It is only on October 27, that Apple will officially be showcasing the details about the laptop, so, stay tuned.

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