Haier unveils In-Vista refrigerator, M3 washing machine and Mini LED TVs: Price, features and availability

Haier Appliances India has launched a new premium range of home appliances that have been designed to reshape modern Indian living. Driven by what Indian consumers actually want- smart and sleek-designed appliances, the company has dropped a range of mixed range of products- from refrigeration, fabric care washing machines, entertainment and kitchen gadgets.

In-Vista Refrigerator: Next-level luxury design for Indian kitchens

The big reveal of the event is the new In-Vista Refrigerator, which is the country's only built-in 5-door refrigerator. Thanks to its 0 cm side-gap and bottom heat exchange technology, this thing sits flush with kitchen cabinets—no awkward gaps.

Highlights:

5-Zone Family Care Layout: Customise storage from Deep Freeze to different fridge zones.

MRA Fresh technology that keeps humidity above 90 per cent, so food stays fresh up to 6 times longer.

Smart App Control helps to tackle sterilisation, food management, and ice dispensing using AI.

It is priced at Rs 2,59,990 onwards.

M3 Series Washing Machine: Triple drum, triple convenience

The company has also launched the new M3 Series Washing Machine, which is priced in India at Rs 1,30,000.

It is India's first washing machine that comes with a triple-drum washer, and it is one standard-sized unit.

Customers can handle daily wear, baby clothes, and delicates separately, all at once, providing more room and time for users.

It comes with AI Multi Wash and Essence Wash tech, which means it saves a lot of water, detergent, and energy with every load.

(Image Source : HAIER)M3 Washing Machine

Mini LED TV series: M96, M80 and M70

Haier did not skip the living room, too, and unleashed three new Mini LED 4K smart TVs that will run on Google TV with Gemini.

M96 Series (100-inch and 115-inch) comes packed with a 6.2.2-channel KEF speaker setup, Dolby Atmos, and UltraSense AI for sharper visuals and sound. It is available at a starting price of Rs 4,19,990.

(100-inch and 115-inch) comes packed with a 6.2.2-channel KEF speaker setup, Dolby Atmos, and UltraSense AI for sharper visuals and sound. It is available at a starting price of Rs 4,19,990. M80 Series (55-inches to 85-inches) boasts 800 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, KEF audio. It is priced at Rs 70,490 onwards.

(55-inches to 85-inches) boasts 800 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, KEF audio. It is priced at Rs 70,490 onwards. M70 Series (43-inches to 85-inches): It comes with micro dimming, 120Hz refresh for gaming, and Dolby Atmos. It is available at a starting price of Rs 39,490.

(Image Source : HAIER)Haier unveils a whole range of luxury living

Halo Chimney and Velox water heater for smart kitchen and home utilities

To round it off, Haier plugged in 2 practical home utilities:

Haier Halo Chimney that offers 2000m3/h suction, and runs super quietly with a BLDC motor. It further comes with Smart Smoke Sensing and Heat Auto Self-Cleaning. It is available at a starting price of Rs 23,000.

that offers 2000m3/h suction, and runs super quietly with a BLDC motor. It further comes with Smart Smoke Sensing and Heat Auto Self-Cleaning. It is available at a starting price of Rs 23,000. Haier Velox Electric Water Heater can heat water by 33 per cent faster, and will include an Impulse Light effect, Shock Proof safety and a 10-year tank warranty. It is available in 15L (for Rs 13,990) and 25L (Rs 14,990).

NS Satish, CEO, Haier Appliances India, said, "At Haier, we believe that elevating the home means constantly reimagining what home appliances can deliver. With 'Elevate with Haier', we are taking this vision forward through a premium portfolio that brings meaningful innovation, differentiated technology and differentiated design to everyday living. From the In-Vista 5-Door Side-by-Side Refrigerator, which rethinks built-in refrigeration, to the M3 Series Washing Machine with India’s Only triple-drum design and AI Multi Wash, these launches represent our ambition to push category boundaries and create new possibilities for consumers."

He further added, "Complemented by our latest innovations in home entertainment, kitchen ventilation and water heating, this portfolio reflects our commitment to bringing breakthrough technologies to India while staying closely attuned to the evolving aspirations of Indian households. As consumers increasingly seek homes that combine sophistication, convenience and intelligent functionality, we remain focused on creating products that go beyond expectations and truly elevate everyday living."

This new range of luxury home products is soon hitting the major retail outlets across the nation as well as the official website of Haier itself.

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