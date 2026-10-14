iQOO Neo 12 features revealed: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 2K display and more

iQOO is gearing up to launch the new Neo 12 smartphone in the China market later this month (October), along with the new Pad Pro Mini tablet. And ahead of the launch, the company further throws out a couple of teasers that show the design and highlight features of the smartphone.

The device is expected to come with a 2K-resolution display with a 185Hz refresh rate, which is pretty impressive. They are also hinting at some solid performance upgrades, including a flagship Snapdragon chip and an advanced cooling system.

iQOO Neo 12: Design and display specifications

As per the latest Weibo posts that showcased the first look of the Neo 12’s front. The smartphone has got a flat display, super-slim bezels and a centred hole-punch for the selfie camera. It was clear that iQOO wants to maximise the space of display, especially for gaming and binge-watching.

Display:

The Neo 12 locks in that 2K-resolution display with a 185Hz refresh rate. The panel comes from Visionox, a Chinese manufacturer, and it leverages pTSF light-emitting tech along with specialised luminescent materials.

iQOO said that the advances boost colour accuracy while lowering power consumption. That high refresh rate should make scrolling and animations scratch-free, and games run smoother too.

iQOO Neo 12: Processor and gaming features

iQOO has already confirmed that the Neo 12 gets Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will also carry the brand’s Q3 gaming chip, that supports its gaming-centric performance.

One standout feature is the built-in cooling fan, working together with an Ice Dome active cooling system. This combo is supposed to keep things cool during heavy use and long gaming marathons.

With a flagship processor, dedicated gaming chip, and robust cooling, iQOO aims the Neo 12 squarely at users who want high-performance gaming and multitasking.

Battery, RAM and software details

Although some specifications are still under wraps and as per the rumours, the Neo 12 will pack a 9,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging. It might offer up to 16GB of RAM and run the Android 17 operating system, but the company has not confirmed any of those yet.

Pricing and the exact launch date are still a mystery, too.

iQOO Neo 12 vs iQOO Neo 11: What’s mew?

iQOO Neo 12 is set to take over from last year’s Neo 11, which brought a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with up to 144Hz refresh rate. That model had the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and a 50-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.56-inch sensor. It also packed a 7,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging.

If the rumours turn out to be true, the Neo 12 steps up display smoothness, battery capacity, and processing power.

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