Facebook, Instagram will now remind you to wear a mask when you go out: See how

Mark Zuckerberg-owned Facebook has now started reminding users that they should wear a mask during the ongoing Coronavirus crisis. The polite reminder will appear in the form of in-app banners that users will find at the top of the Instagram and Facebook apps. Read on to know more about the new feature.

Facebook advises users to wear a mask

Both Instagram and Facebook will now feature a pop-up message at the top of their feeds to encourage users to wear a mask. The message asks users to wear a cloth mask to curb the spread of COVID-19. The pop-ups are an aim to help spread more information on the COVID-19 so that users can take the necessary precautions, maintain social distancing, and stay safe.

The message on the Facebook Newsfeed reads, "Wear a Cloth Face Covering to Help Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 When in public, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering. Learn more at cdc.gov. You can find more presentation tips in the COVID-19 Information Center."

The message on the Instagram feeds states, "Wear a Cloth Face Covering to Help Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 When in public, cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering. Learn more from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)."

In addition to the advice, the banner includes the options to head to the Info Centre for more information or an option to get to know more about the CDC.gov. Notably, the feature is currently available for users in the US but is expected to land for users in other markets as well.

To recall, Facebook has been contributing to the current Coronavirus situation. It introduced a dedicated COVID-19 Centre for users to get all the virus-related information from over there. The initiative is meant to reduce the spread of misinformation on the same and enlighten people as much as possible.

