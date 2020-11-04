Infinix Smart 4 launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : INFINIX Infinix Smart 4 launched in India.

Infinix has just announced the launch of the Infinix Smart 4 smartphone in India. The all-new budget-oriented smartphone comes with a lightweight design and runs on Android 10 (Go edition). In terms of the key highlights, the Infinix Smart 4 comes with a quad-core processor and a dual-camera setup at the back. With this, the phone is competing against the likes of the Realme C11, Redmi 9A and the Samsung Galaxy M01.

Infinix Smart 4 price in India

Infinix Smart 4 has been launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 6,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. As for the colour options, the Infinix Smart 4 is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan and Violet. The handset is set to go on sale in India via Flipkart starting 12 PM on November 8.

Infinix Smart 4 specifications

Infinix Smart 4 sports a 6.82-inch HD+ Incell IPS LCD display with a Dot Notch. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor. The dual-SIM handset comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. All of this is backed by a massive 6,000mAh battery.

On the optics front, the Infinix Smart 4 features a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a depth sensor. Upfront, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of camera features, the Infinix Smart 4 comes with Auto Scene Detection, Custom Bokeh, AI HDR, AI 3D Beauty, Panorama, AR Animoji and more. Even the selfie camera gets a couple of handy features including, AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, Wide Selfie, and AR Animoji.

