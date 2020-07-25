Image Source : PIXABAY Huawei, Oppo, Xiaomi phones coming with MediaTek Dimensity 720 chips.

Huawei, OPPO and Xiaomi are planning to launch smartphones powered by the new Dimensity 720 chipset by Taiwanese fabless semiconductor company MediaTek. The smartphone makers have not disclosed the timeline for the device yet will announce something in the coming weeks, reports Economic Daily News.

At the time of launch, MediaTek did not reveal details about which manufacturers will be among the first to launch devices powered by the new Dimensity 720 chipset. The Dimensity 720 is part of MediaTek's 5G chipset family that includes Dimensity 1000 for flagship 5G smartphones to the Dimensity 800 and 700 series for more accessible 5G mid-tier devices.

The Dimensity 720 also packs an Arm Mali G57 class GPU, fast LPDDR4X memory and universal flash storage (UFS) 2.2 for fast read/write speeds.

The chipset supports the latest connectivity technologies including two carrier aggregation (2CC CA), Voice over New Radio (VoNR) and 5G and 4G dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) to provide users with the best possible connection.

