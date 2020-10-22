Huawei Mate 40 Pro+, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 launched: Price, specifications and more

Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei Mate 40 series launched.

Huawei, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has launched its latest flagship series, the Mate 40 series. The new series of smartphones includes the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+ and Mate 40 RS Porsche Design. The new range of smartphones is currently available only in China and the European markets.

Huawei Mate 40

Huawei Mate 40 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ OLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Kirin 9000E processor paired with the Mali-G78 MP22 GPU. The dual-SIM handset packs in up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 10-based EMUI 11 out of the box. All of this is backed by a 4,200 mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging.

On the optics front, the Huawei Mate 40 sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a primary 50MP camera with an f/1.9 aperture, an 8MP telephoto camera with OIS and a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Upfront, there is a 13MP selfie camera.

Huawei has launched the Mate 20 with a starting price tag of EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 78,500).

Huawei Mate 40 Pro series

Huawei has launched two smartphones under the Pro series this time around. The Huawei Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro+ have a similar set of specifications. Both the smartphones feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and support for 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphones pack in the Kirin 9000 5G chipset under the hood paired with Mali-G78 MP24 GPU.

While the Mate 40 Pro comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, the Mate 40 Pro+ is also available in 12GB + 256GB option. The two smartphones come equipped with a 4,400mAh battery with support for 66W fast wired charging, 50W fast wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

In terms of the cameras, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a primary 50MP camera, a secondary 12MP periscope telephoto camera, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 3D depth sensor. Upfront, both devices come with a 13MP camera with a 3D depth sensor for biometric unlocking.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro is priced at EUR 1,200 whereas the Mate 40 Pro + will be available with a price tag of EUR 1,400.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage