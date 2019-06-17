Image Source : CONSUMER.HUAWEI Huawei Mate 30 Pro to come with 90Hz refresh rate display

Hauwei's next flagship called the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is likely to come with a refresh rate of 90Hz display that is similar to the one that can be seen on the OnePlus 7 Pro. Rumours suggest that the phone could come with a dual punch hole selfie camera too.

According to renders and reports by GSMArena, the Mate 30 Pro could come with a curved edge display that would feature a punch hole in the upper-left corner for dual selfie cameras.

Other features of the phone would include a quad camera set up in the centre with LED flash in 'V' format and is likely to come with 5x optical zoom along with 50x digital zoom.

There have been previous rumours that suggest the phone to come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display and could be powered by Kirin 985 processor and a 4,200mAh battery.

Huawei had launched the Mate 20 Pro in November 2018 in India that came with features like 3D Face Unlock along with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Mate 20 Pro specs include a 6.39-inch HD+ OLED multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 3120 pixels and is powered by Kirin 980 SoC.

As far as the Mate 30 Pro is concerned, we will have to wait and see as the company is reportedly pulling back the phone production and is working on a new OS to replace Google's Android OS.

