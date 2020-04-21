Huawei AppGallery brings Hungama Play, Hungama Music apps for Honor, Huawei smartphones

Huawei AppGallery brings Hungama apps onboard.

Huawei has been working on its App Gallery for quite some time now and it has now managed to become the third-largest app marketplace after Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Huawei and Honor have now announced the introduction of the Hungama app on their AppGallery. As Hungama has now tied-up with Huawei, they are now bringing the ultimate entertainment experience to the consumers with their Hungama Music (music streaming) and Hungama Play (video streaming) apps.

Huawei AppGallery is now available in over 170 countries and has already touched 400 million monthly active users. In order to bring more apps on board, the company now has over 1.3 million registered developers globally.

As for Hungama’s content, it can stream popular music in more than Indian and international languages from Hungama Music’s multi-genre library. It consists of over 10 million songs and music videos. Additionally, Hungama Play users will gain access to over 5000 movies in Hindi, English and regional languages. There are also more than 1500 short films, original shows, 7500+ hours of kids and TV content and 150,000+ short-format videos, across various genres like music, film gossip, humour, spiritual, among others.

Charles Peng, President, HONOR and Huawei India Consumer Business Group, said, “We are delighted to team up with Hungama and foray into a liaison which offers a perfect amalgamation of technology, entertainment and exceptional experience to the users of Huawei & HONOR. Huawei AppGallery has been growing at an unprecedented pace with 400 million active users present over 170 countries."

He further added, "We have always valued native collaborations across our business operations and look forward to strengthening our developer base to create a holistic mobile ecosystem. This association is a step forward to further strengthen our efforts to build a smarter future and provide innovative app experience to our users.”

Commenting on the occasion, Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media said, “Our understanding of India’s digital landscape and its consumers has allowed us to create the most engaging music and video streaming services in the country - Hungama Music and Hungama Play. In addition to offering a diverse library, we have always paid emphasis on building a robust distribution network."

We are glad to partner with Huawei and offer our apps on the Huawei App Gallery to users in over 170 countries. We are certain that Huawei & HONOR device users will appreciate our apps for their wide library and intuitive interface. Huawei’s engineering and business teams were extremely helpful and we look forward to working closely with them in the future as well to build more such experiences,” he added.

