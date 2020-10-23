Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei announces new FreeBuds Studio headphones.

Huawei on Friday announced its first over-ear wireless headphones FreeBuds Studio. The wireless headphones have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), touch controls and long battery for 299 euros. "Inspired by geometrics and simplicity, FreeBuds Studio offers a stylish look and comfortable fit. It is not only a headphone, but also a smart assistant that allows consumers to experience a better digital audio world," the company said in a statement.

The premium wireless headphones from Huawei have a 40mm dynamic driver unit. The headphones automatically choose between three modes based on the environment -- Ultra Mode, Cozy Mode and General Mode.

The FreeBuds Studio offers dynamic ANC technology with 8 mics and up to 40dB noise reduction.

The headphones offer a 40mm driver with 4-layer Polymer diaphragm. The company claims that it can reproduce frequencies as high as 48KHz and can go down to 4Hz.

Latest Technology News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage