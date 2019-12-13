HP Spectre x360 13 with 4K OLED display, up to 22 hours battery life launched in India: Price, Specifications

HP Spectre x360 comes with an OLED display.

HP India has just unveiled a new flagship laptop in India today at a press event in New Delhi. With the launch of the all-new HP Spectre x360, the company is aiming to compete against the likes of the Dell XPS 13 (2-in-1) and the Lenovo Yoga Y730. The key highlights of the laptop include Intel’s latest 10th generation Ice Lake processors, slim bezel 4K OLED display and up to 22 hours of battery life.

HP Spectre x360 13 Specifications

HP Spectre x360 features a 13.3-inch display that either sports a fullHD panel or a 4K OLED screen. The panel also supports HP's True Black HDR technology for a great contrast ratio. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5 or Core i7 10th generation processor. It packs in up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and a 32GB Intel Optane drive. All of this is backed by a 60Wh battery, which the company claims will provide up to 22 hours of battery life.

As far as the ports are concerned, the HP Spectre x360 13 comes with two USB 3.1 Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 3 support, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, a headphone and microphone combo jack. The laptop also comes with a microSD card slot and a nanoSIM slot to access 4G on the go.

Other key features of the HP Spectre x360 13 include Fingerprint Reader for Windows Hello, Webcam/Microphone Kill Switch, 65W fast charging, pre-installed Windows 10 and more.

HP Spectre x360 13 Price and Availability

The HP Spectre x360 13 comes with various configurations and it starts at Rs. 99,990. The convertible will be available across 150 HP World Stores in over 50 cities. For the online buyers, the laptop will go on sale via the HP Online Store, Amazon and Flipkart. It comes in two colour variants - Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents and Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents