HP OMEN X 2S: Worlds first dual-screen gaming laptop launched in India

HP Inc, the PC and printer major on Friday launched the worlds first dual-screen gaming laptop called OMEN X 2S to India at a starting price of Rs 209,990. The company has added an additional second 6 inch (1080p) touchscreen to the 'OMEN X 2S' in between the main screen and keypad that allows players to message friends on WhatsApp, watch YouTube and browse music streaming services or even serve as a hub for "OMEN Command Center" software.

The company said in a statement that the OMEN X 2S has a real-team, screen mirroring feature that can magnify and cut parts of the main screen that includes copying as well as map portion of the racing game to the second screen and ensuring the vision is centred and head movement more vertical than horizontal.

HP Inc. India, Managing Director, Sumeer Chandra said, "At HP, we share our users' passion and love for the game -- be it beginners, enthusiasts or professionals. We have engineered the best experiences based on user insights to enable a holistic and exciting gaming ecosystem for the modern gamers in India".

It comes with a 200-mm thin full metal chassis and is the first 15-inch diagonal gaming laptop that comes with applied liquid metal compound to the thermal system known as OMEN Tempest.

For raising the bar of gaming experience, the company launched a new lineup of OMEN and HP Pavilion gaming devices in India. HP OMEN 15 laptop comes at a starting price of Rs 124,990, whereas the HP Pavilion Gaming 15 laptop comes at a starting price of Rs 70,990. There also is a gaming mouse that costs Rs 1,799.

In terms of specs, the OMEN laptop comes powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 that features Max-Q7 design, with the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor, powered by 5.0 GHz Turbo, eight cores and 16 threads with up to 16GB RAM.

The Intel Wi-Fi 6 is designed to support a gigabit speed to up the wireless game with 3X faster file transfer speed than Wi-Fi 5.

HP Inc. India, Senior Director, Personal Systems, Vickram Bedi said, "We are pushing the paradigms of gaming innovations through disruptive new devices like OMEN X 2S, that provide unmatched experiences to the gamers and help them reach the next level".

The HP Pavilion Gaming 15 comes with the latest 9th Gen Intel Core i5/i7 high-performance mobile CPU and the recently announced NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q design.

It comes with Qi wireless charging capabilities and the OMEN Outpost Mousepad can charge the OMEN Photon Mouse in 2.5 hours that works even with the compatible smartphones.

