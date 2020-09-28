Honor to launch Honor Watch ES, Watch GS Pro in India on October 8: Know details

Image Source : HONOR Honor Watch GS Pro

Smartphone brand Honor is set to expand its wearable portfolio in India with two new smartwatches Watch ES and Watch GS Pro in India on October 8. According to industry sources, Honor Watch ES is likely to come under the Rs 10,000 price segment while Watch GS Pro will arrive around the Rs 20,000 price band.

Both the smartwatches were showcased during the IFA 2020 in Berlin earlier this month. The Watch GS Pro is a rugged smartwatch with 25-day battery life. Supported by built-in dual satellite positioning systems, the smartwatch is equipped with route back function and route deviation alert to help users explore their potential without worries.

The smartwatch supports more than 100 workout modes and workout data recording including mountain climbing, hiking, skiing, indoor and outdoor running and free training. It also comes with intuitive health features to monitor users' wellbeing.

Meanwhile, Honor Watch ES features a 1.64-inch AMOLED display, 95 workout modes and 12 animated workout courses with specific scenarios such as fat burn, abs workout and fitness tracking capabilities.

